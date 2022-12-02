Algona wallops Hampton-Dumont-CAL 61-17

Algona dismissed Hampton-Dumont-CAL by a 61-17 count in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Algona and Hampton-Dumont-CAL squared off with February 4, 2022 at Hampton-Dumont-CAL High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.