Algona Bishop Garrigan turns out the lights on Britt West Hancock 63-22

Algona Bishop Garrigan dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 63-22 victory over Britt West Hancock in Iowa girls basketball action on February 4.
In recent action on January 25, Britt West Hancock faced off against Buffalo Center North Iowa and Algona Bishop Garrigan took on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on January 25 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
