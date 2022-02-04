 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Algona Bishop Garrigan turns out the lights on Britt West Hancock 63-22

  • 0

Algona Bishop Garrigan dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 63-22 victory over Britt West Hancock in Iowa girls basketball action on February 4.

In recent action on January 25, Britt West Hancock faced off against Buffalo Center North Iowa and Algona Bishop Garrigan took on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on January 25 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Super Bowl facts you should know ahead of the big game

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News