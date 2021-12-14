 Skip to main content
Algona Bishop Garrigan takes victory lap over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 72-26

Algona Bishop Garrigan left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 72-26 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 7, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off against Britt West Hancock and Algona Bishop Garrigan took on Lake Mills on December 7 at Algona Bishop Garrigan High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

