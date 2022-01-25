 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Algona Bishop Garrigan rides to cruise control win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 71-44

  • 0

Yes, Algona Bishop Garrigan looked superb in beating Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, but no autographs please after its 71-44 victory at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High on January 25 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 20, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off against Forest City and Algona Bishop Garrigan took on Lake Mills on January 18 at Lake Mills High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Is The MLB HOF voting outdated?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News