Algona Bishop Garrigan rides to cruise control win over Forest City 74-53

Algona Bishop Garrigan left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Forest City 74-53 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The Golden Bears opened with a 26-15 advantage over the Indians through the first quarter.

