Algona Bishop Garrigan rains down on Britt West Hancock 88-23

Algona Bishop Garrigan delivered all the smoke to disorient Britt West Hancock and flew away with an 88-23 win in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Algona Bishop Garrigan and Britt West Hancock faced off on February 4, 2022 at Britt West Hancock High School. Click here for a recap.
