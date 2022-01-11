Algona Bishop Garrigan overwhelms Belmond-Klemme 65-37

Algona Bishop Garrigan showered the scoreboard with points to drown Belmond-Klemme 65-37 in Iowa girls basketball on January 11.
In recent action on January 4, Algona Bishop Garrigan faced off against Forest City and Belmond-Klemme took on Humboldt on January 3 at Belmond-Klemme High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.