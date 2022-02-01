Algona Bishop Garrigan flies high over Forest City 76-51

Forest City had no answers as Algona Bishop Garrigan roared to a 76-51 victory on February 1 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
In recent action on January 25, Forest City faced off against Waverly-Sr and Algona Bishop Garrigan took on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on January 25 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. For more, click here.
