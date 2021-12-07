Algona Bishop Garrigan delivers smashing punch early to dump Lake Mills 67-18

Algona Bishop Garrigan controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 67-18 victory over Lake Mills in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 7.
In recent action on December 2, Algona Bishop Garrigan faced off against Mason City Newman Catholic and Lake Mills took on Britt West Hancock on November 30 at Britt West Hancock High School. For more, click here.
