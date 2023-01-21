Algona Bishop Garrigan chalks up convincing victory over Forest City 95-49

Algona Bishop Garrigan left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Forest City 95-49 at Algona Bishop Garrigan High on January 21 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Algona Bishop Garrigan and Forest City faced off on February 1, 2022 at Forest City High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Algona Bishop Garrigan faced off against Belmond-Klemme and Forest City took on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on January 13 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. Click here for a recap.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.