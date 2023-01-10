Algona Bishop Garrigan chalks up convincing victory over Belmond-Klemme 85-38

Algona Bishop Garrigan ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Belmond-Klemme 85-38 on January 10 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
The last time Algona Bishop Garrigan and Belmond-Klemme played in a 65-37 game on January 11, 2022. For more, click here.
