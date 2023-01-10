Alburnett tacks win on Lisbon 56-36

Alburnett swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Lisbon 56-36 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The last time Alburnett and Lisbon played in a 46-41 game on December 10, 2021. For results, click here.
