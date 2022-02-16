Ainley's third quarter spark lifts Clear Lake to regional semi win over TigerHawks

Clear Lake's girls basketball team was well prepared for the kitchen sink to be heaved its direction on the defensive end.

Bart Smith watched plenty of film on North Fayette Valley and gazed upon several defenses. Triangle and two, diamond and one, 1-3-1 zone, man-to-man and a little bit of full court press.

"I thought we all guarded pretty good," Smith said. "It was a good collective work."

What provided Clear Lake an energy boost was the TigerHawks downfall.

Jaden Ainley scored 14 of her game-high 22 points in the third quarter when North Fayette Valley went man and that was enough to send the Class 3A 10th-ranked Lions into the regional finals with a 57-39 triumph over North Fayette Valley on Wednesday night at home.

"I found an opportunity to really execute what I can do," Ainley said.

It sets up a top-10 showdown in Saturday night's regional final. Fourth-ranked Estherville Lincoln Central will face Clear Lake (18-4) for the right to go to Des Moines. Tip is at 7 p.m. at Algona High School.

The Lions have made it a yearly trip to Wells Fargo Arena. They don't plan on taking a one-year hiatus.

"We just got to play defense, we have to guard, we got to take care of the ball and you got to rebound," Smith said. "Those are all things that don't involve skills. It is just the mindset and the focus."

Ainley was held to six points in the opening half. Smith admitted his top scorer may have been a little winded, but she regrouped in the third.

The senior guard canned five straight shots, the last two featured some emotion. Her and-one had her screaming with her tongue out and a top of the key 3-pointer ended with a fist pump.

"That's a scorer mentality," Smith said. "She got some needed rest at the halftime and slowed down a little bit. That and-one just kind of calmed her down."

Clear Lake ended the third on a 12-2 run to lead by 13 with eight minutes to go. It closed the game on a 14-4 spurt when the TigerHawks crept to within eight points.

Six of those points came from Brooklynn Eden, who recorded 16 points off the bench for the Lions. It was the end of a game that the junior won't soon forget.

She buried a 3-pointer with under 10 seconds left in the first half to give Clear Lake a five-point lead entering the locker room.

"My offensive plays start with my defense," Eden said. "I've been switched around throughout the season, but my role is coming off the bench."

Smith called Wednesday Eden's night the "best game of her career."

"It is pick your poison when we have a lot of people scoring from the perimeter," Smith added.

One area the Lions felt like they needed to corral the rebounds. They were diving for loose balls and ended up on the winning end of the battle 26-19.

North Fayette Valley came into the night averaging 38 rebounds per game.

"I have a lot of respect for their coach, he gets them to play hard in those columns that don't stand out a lot," Smith said. "We did a really nice job in the rebounds."

"All week we were working on little things like boxing out," Ainley added. "We knew it was going to be a factor in the game, the winning factor."

Emily Theiss chipped in nine points while Xada Johnson grabbed a team-high 10 boards. The Lions now get the test of ELC, one of the best teams in the state regardless of classification.

They are fully prepared for the challenge.

"We just have to do our little things," Ainley said. "Play our best on Saturday."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

