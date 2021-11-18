Ainley, Theiss hope to lead Clear Lake girls basketball back to state

The Clear Lake girls basketball team has qualified for the state tournament in six of the past eight seasons.

The Lions are looking to make it seven this winter.

Despite graduating five seniors from a conference championship team that made it to the Class 3A state semifinals a season ago, the expectations are still the same.

"We want to win a conference title," Clear Lake head coach Bart Smith said his seniors told him. "We want to get down to state again, but not be satisfied with just getting there. We want to win a couple games there and get in the championship."

The Lions will be led by seniors Jaden Ainley and Emily Theiss, who were both playing their best basketball toward the end of the season last year.

Ainley led Clear Lake last year, averaging 13.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game in her junior season. Theiss started every game, too, as a junior, averaging close to nine points per game. She was also the Lions' best shooter, averaging 41 percent from behind the arc.

With a full week of practice already under their belts, both are expected to lead the team statistically and vocally this season.

"I think everyone looks up to me and Emily, and they'll do anything for us," Ainley said. "Which is really important to have in a team, to have followers especially when you have leadership."

The Lions do lose a lot of that leadership from a season ago. Outside of Ainley and Theiss, the other three starters on the floor for the state semifinal team from last year were seniors.

But Smith says the Lions have the talent to replace those starters and continue the tradition of success this season. Smith expects juniors Jordan Mayland and Annika Nelson, along with sophomore Xada Johnson, to see more minutes on the floor this winter.

Overall, the team might not have the same experience returning to the court as it did last season. But the squad does have something that oftentimes isn't coachable.

"I think we're just a tough team right now," Smith said. "I think mentally and physically. Last year, this younger group, I'd put them together and they would go against the five seniors we lost. They just always seemed to come out on top of a rebounding drill. They're just tough. They defend tough. It's just going to be a different team than we've had in the past."

The Lions will rely on that toughness early in the season to get a good start while the coaching staff figures out the right pieces to the puzzle.

"There's a lot of physical people on our team," Theiss said. "Sometimes it's a little intimidating because I'm not super tough like everybody else. But it definitely pushes everybody. It's definitely something we're strong at."

Once the Lions get rolling, Clear Lake has high hopes for another March finish at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

"A lot of people want to take it one step further and get to that championship game," Theiss said. "We've fell short there. It's just something we all want."

The Lions open their season against Ballard at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Clear Lake.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.