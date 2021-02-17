After COVID-19 scare, Clear Lake girls basketball is ready to play

“We had to do what we had to do to have seven players ready to go, or our season was done,” Smith said. “They had to go get tested, and we had some positive cases, but we’ve got them all back.”

Before getting tested, Smith and Maulsby admit they were prepared for the news that the season was over. If they had no positive cases after being exposed, the team wouldn't have been able to field enough players to play.

The news would've been especially gutting for the team's seniors, who would end their Clear Lake basketball careers on a sour note.

"We all got tested, and I thought it was going to be over," senior Ali Maulsby said. "They even said, like 'I think your season is done. But then the people who tested positive, they said later, could play. It made me work even harder to keep my season going."

Only four players returned to practice at first, according to Maulsby, as the rest of the team continued their quarantine. After two weeks away from the court, getting back into game shape was difficult.