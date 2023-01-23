Ackley AGWSR earns stressful win over Belmond-Klemme 64-59

Ackley AGWSR didn't flinch, finally repelling Belmond-Klemme 64-59 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 23.
The last time Belmond-Klemme and Ackley AGWSR played in a 44-38 game on January 24, 2022. For more, click here.
