 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Abracadabra: Davenport North vanquishes Muscatine 50-30

  • 0

Davenport North offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Muscatine with an all-around effort during this 50-30 victory in Iowa girls basketball on February 1.

In recent action on January 25, Davenport North faced off against Central DeWitt and Muscatine took on Clinton on January 18 at Clinton High School. For a full recap, click here.

Davenport North opened with an 18-4 advantage over Muscatine through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady records that may never be broken

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News