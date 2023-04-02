Player of the Year: Emma Martinek, West Fork (SR)

Martinek is a versatile player, and she was the focal point of the Warhawks’ offensive and defensive efforts this season. She averaged 14.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

West Fork was known for its pressure this season. The Warhawks often pressed for all four quarters of every game, and Martinek had her fingerprints all over West Fork’s defensive scheme. At times, she would start defensive possessions by harassing opposing inbounders with her 5-foot-11 frame. Martinek racked up 70 steals on the year.

When teams broke the Warhawks’ press — which didn’t happen consistently — Martinek made an impact in half-court defensive sets. She blocked a team-high 26 shots.

Martinek's versatility was displayed most frequently on the offensive end of the floor. She could dribble the ball up the court, when necessary, attack the basket off the dribble, post up with her back to the basket and face the hoop to shoot jumpers.

Martinek was a second-team all-state honoree at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Coach of the Year: Rodney Huber, West Fork

Huber is the architect of a defense that ravaged North Iowa all season long. Huber’s team was known to press from opening whistle to final buzzer.

Huber’s defense forced over 500 turnovers this season. With one exception, the Warhawks held all of their opponents to 50 points or fewer.

West Fork won its first 24 games of the year and went 16-0 in conference play. The Warhawks won the Top of Iowa Conference East Division by two games, getting past Osage (21-3 overall, 14-2 conference).

West Fork suffered its lone loss of the year in the state tournament. Remsen St. Mary’s beat West Fork, 54-41, in the first state quarterfinals at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

First Team

Reggi Spotts, Mason City (JR)

Spotts was the catalyst for one of the best turnarounds of the 2022-23 season. Mason City was 2-5 as of Dec. 20. The Riverhawks, however, finished the season 14-7.

Mason City won 12 of its last 14 games and went 8-0 in league play, claiming an Iowa Alliance Conference title. The Riverhawks’ run can be partly attributed to Spotts’ production.

Spotts averaged nearly 18 points per game and shot 40 percent from the floor. She was a 3-point specialist all year long, hitting 47 of her 150 attempts from beyond the arc.

Spotts also served as the Riverhawks’ point guard, bringing the ball up the floor on nearly every possession. She led the team in rebounds and assists with five and four per game, respectively.

The amount of time Spotts spent with the ball in her hands didn’t greatly impact her season-long turnover total either. She finished 2022-23 with just 2.3 giveaways per contest.

Spotts guided the Riverhawks to a regional championship game against Decorah at the end of the year. The Vikings narrowly escaped the Riverhawks, 67-61.

Mallory Leerar, West Hancock (JR)

Leerar led her team in points, assists, rebounds, blocks and steals this season. She averaged 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 5.5 steals per game.

Leerar pushed the Eagles to 13-11 overall and 9-7 conference records. West Hancock finished fourth in the TIC West this year.

Madison Hillman, Saint Ansgar (SR)

Hillman averaged a double-double in 2022-23, putting up 15.5 points and 12.3 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-3 forward also blocked 100 shots this season.

Hillman pushed the Saints (17-7, 11-5) to a third-place finish in the TIC East. She’ll continue her hoops career at The University of Nebraska at Kearney in the fall.

Claudia Aschenbrenner, Osage (SR)

Aschenbrenner fueled the Green Devils’ fire on offense, putting up 14.1 points per game on 47.7% shooting from the field. The 5-foot-9 senior nabbed 8.3 rebounds per contest.

Aschenbrenner will continue her athletic career with the Drake University volleyball team next school year.

Kaci Crum, Central Springs (SO)

Crum didn’t let her inexperience at the varsity level hold her back in 2022-23. The 6-foot center faced many skilled upperclassmen in the TIC East and still averaged a double-double.

Crum put up 14.5 points and 10.3 rebounds a game, propelling Central Springs to a fourth-place finish in the TIC East. The Panthers closed their season with 14-9 overall and 10-6 conference records.

Second Team

Joy Beran, Riceville (SR)

Beran was the centerpiece of one of the best teams in the area this season. She led the Wildcats to 23-2 overall and 12-0 conference records.

Beran averaged 13 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. Her efforts helped Riceville win 22 games in a row during the middle of the season. The streak propelled Riceville to an Iowa Star Conference North Division title.

The Wildcats made a deep postseason run, advancing to a regional championship game. In the Class 1A Region 1 title game, Riceville ran into now-state champion Bishop Garrigan.

Beran is planning to continue her basketball career beyond high school. She’s currently committed to play at DMACC next year.

Xada Johnson, Clear Lake (JR)

Johnson was the Lions’ leading scorer and rebounder this year. She put up 12.7 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Johnson’s efforts pushed Clear Lake (21-3 overall, 14-0 conference) to a North Central title. Clear Lake rattled off 19 wins in a row at the end of the season, advancing to a regional championship game. The Lions lost a nail-biter to the West Marshall Trojans in the Class 3A Region 4 title game.

Jordan Mayland, Clear Lake (SR)

Mayland was the Lions’ primary ball handler all season. She helped Clear Lake beat many different defenses this season, including quite a few presses.

The senior put up 10.4 points per game — good for second on the Lions’ roster. She also led Clear Lake in assists with 92 on the season.

Mayland turned the ball over fewer than two times per game, on average, even though she had the ball in her hands against a variety of pressures and traps throughout the year.

Taylor Vanek, Lake Mills (JR)

Vanek was a consistent presence for the Bulldogs. She averaged 14 points and 4.9 rebounds a game. The 5-foot-4 guard also led the Bulldogs in assists this year with 5.8 per contest.

Lake Mills finished sixth in the TIC West with Vanek leading the way. She will be back at Lake Mills in 2023-24 for her senior season.

Gretta Gouge, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (JR)

Gouge nearly averaged a double-double this year, recording 9.7 points and 11.1 rebounds a game. She led the Cardinals in both categories.

The Cardinals finished seventh in the TIC West this year. Gouge will return to GHV for her senior season in 2023-24.

Third team

Jenna Pringnitz, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (JR)

Pringnitz averaged 9.5 points and 5.3 rebounds a game. She also led the Cardinals with 50 steals on the season.

Pringnitz will return to GHV next year. She and Gouge could prove to be a dynamic one-two punch for the Cardinals in 2023-24.

Ellie Weaver, West Fork (SR)

Weaver was one of the Warhawks’ leaders in the locker room this season. She and Martinek were the seniors that guided West Fork to a state tournament berth.

Weaver racked up 91 steals in the Warhawks’ defensive system. She also averaged 8.5 points per game.

Leah Weaver, West Fork (SO)

Leah was a nuisance for opposing offenses to deal with all year. She racked up 115 steals on the season.

Leah was also the Warhawks’ second-leading scorer in 2022-23, putting up 11.6 points per game. She’ll likely be the focal point of West Fork’s defensive and offensive attacks next year.

Samantha Brandau, Osage (SR)

Brandau nearly averaged a double-double in 2022-23. The 5-foot-11 center registered 9.7 points and 8.4 rebounds a game.

She and Aschenbrenner proved to be a post combination many teams could not adequately defend this season.

Jacey Johnston, Osage (FR)

Johnston is the only freshman to make this year’s Globe Gazette All-Area Girls’ Basketball Team. Her persistence in multiple facets of the game earned her a spot on the list.

Johnston, who is a guard, averaged 7.7 rebounds per game. She also racked up 8.3 points and 2.3 assists a contest.

Despite her accomplishments on the glass and at the offensive end of the floor, she made her biggest impact on defense. Johnston racked up 55 steals and nine blocks on the season.

With Aschenbrenner and Brandau graduating, Johnston will likely be a key piece of the Green Devils’ lineup next year.