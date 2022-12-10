 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
FRIDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Friday's Area High School Roundup: Mason City girls roll past Marshalltown

  • Updated
  • 0

MARSHALLTOWN – Reggi Spotts scored 19 points along with five assists and three steals as Mason City rolled to a 58-17 win over Marshalltown Friday in Iowa Alliance Conference girls’ basketball action at the Roundhouse.

The Riverhawks jumped out to a 25-2 lead after the first quarter and lead 40-7 at halftime.

“We got off to a great start defensively and created some easy baskets,” Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said.

Grace Berding added eight points for the Riverhawks.

Boys’ basketball

Marshalltown 72, Mason City 50: The Bobcats pulled away with a huge fourth quarter, outscoring the Riverhawks, 28-19, to secure the victory.

Treyvon Stamps had 17 points to lead Mason City. Davion Maxwell added 15.

People are also reading…

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 70, Belmond-Klemme 18: The Cardinals broke out to a 49-12 halftime lead while improving to 3-0.

Drew Britson and Braden Boehnke each had 16 points for G-H-V. Britson also had five steals.

North Butler 40, Saint Ansgar 30: Carsen Sparrow led the Saints with 11 points as SA dropped to 2-2.

Hunter Hillman had seven points, eight rebounds and seven blocked shots.

Charles City 62, Decorah 54: Keenan Wiley scored 18 points, while Chase Low and Jack Hanson added 14 and 12 respectively to lead the Comets.

Charles City rallied from a 25-17 first-half deficit with a huge 45-point second half.

Girls’ Wrestling

Go-Hawks win at Luther: Waverly-Shell Rock scored 243.5 points to beat Osage (181.5) to win the South Winneshiek Tournament at Luther College Friday.

Crestwood was third with 154, and Sumner-Fredericksburg was fourth with 100.

High School Hockey

Mohawks win: Goals by Kellen Kantaris and Dylan Beiber in the third period helped Mason City to a 4-2 win over the Des Moines Capitals Friday. 

Down 1-0, Bieber scored a power-play goal on an assist from Kantaris, and then Lamar Barragan on an assist from Emmett Riley put the Mohawks ahead with 2:15 left in the first. However, the Capitals tied it with 1:24 left in the period.

After a scoreless second, Kantaris scored just 2:14 into the third on assists from Dominic Despenas and Hudson Carney for a 3-2 lead. 

Bieber scored into an empty net with 14 seconds left to seal the win. 

Mason City improved to 7-6 with the win. 

The Mohawks are next in action Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Mason City Ice Arena against Cedar Rapids in a 7:30 p.m. first faceoff. 

South Winneshiek Girls' Tournament

Championship matches

100 – Gable Hemann (Osage) pinned Amber Hoth (WSR), 1:45

105 – Hillary Trainor (S-F) pinned Macy Tiedt (WSR), 1:20.

110 – Ryley Hartman (Oelwein), 4-0.

115 – Jalynn Goodale (Osage) pinned Cameryn Judisch (S-F), :19.

120 – Kadence Pape (MFL) dec. Brinley Meier (WSR), 4-2

125 – Eva Heise (WSR) pinned Chyann Bullerman-Yu, 2:07.

130 – Lilly Stough (WSR) pinned Tierny Perkins (Crest), 5:08.

135 – Tyanna Teetzen (Denver) dec. Annaliese Arciniega (Osage), 5-2.

140 – Kiara Djoumessi (WSR) pinned Keira Myers (New Hampton-Turkey Valley), 1:06.

145 – Ali Russler (NHTV) dec. Haidyn Snyder (WSR), 3-1.

155 – Addison Popham (Starmont) pinned Saydey Scholbrock (Crest), 2:43.

170 – Kloe Hemmersbach (Waukon) pinned Aleah Eichenberger (NHTV), 1:08.

190 – Isabelle Kipp (SW), 2-0.

235 – Madison Hinrichs (WSR), 3-0.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady reveals the reason he hates the 49ers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News