Friday's Area High School Roundup: Mason City girls roll past Marshalltown

MARSHALLTOWN – Reggi Spotts scored 19 points along with five assists and three steals as Mason City rolled to a 58-17 win over Marshalltown Friday in Iowa Alliance Conference girls’ basketball action at the Roundhouse.

The Riverhawks jumped out to a 25-2 lead after the first quarter and lead 40-7 at halftime.

“We got off to a great start defensively and created some easy baskets,” Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said.

Grace Berding added eight points for the Riverhawks.

Boys’ basketball

Marshalltown 72, Mason City 50: The Bobcats pulled away with a huge fourth quarter, outscoring the Riverhawks, 28-19, to secure the victory.

Treyvon Stamps had 17 points to lead Mason City. Davion Maxwell added 15.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 70, Belmond-Klemme 18: The Cardinals broke out to a 49-12 halftime lead while improving to 3-0.

Drew Britson and Braden Boehnke each had 16 points for G-H-V. Britson also had five steals.

North Butler 40, Saint Ansgar 30: Carsen Sparrow led the Saints with 11 points as SA dropped to 2-2.

Hunter Hillman had seven points, eight rebounds and seven blocked shots.

Charles City 62, Decorah 54: Keenan Wiley scored 18 points, while Chase Low and Jack Hanson added 14 and 12 respectively to lead the Comets.

Charles City rallied from a 25-17 first-half deficit with a huge 45-point second half.

Girls’ Wrestling

Go-Hawks win at Luther: Waverly-Shell Rock scored 243.5 points to beat Osage (181.5) to win the South Winneshiek Tournament at Luther College Friday.

Crestwood was third with 154, and Sumner-Fredericksburg was fourth with 100.

High School Hockey

Mohawks win: Goals by Kellen Kantaris and Dylan Beiber in the third period helped Mason City to a 4-2 win over the Des Moines Capitals Friday.

Down 1-0, Bieber scored a power-play goal on an assist from Kantaris, and then Lamar Barragan on an assist from Emmett Riley put the Mohawks ahead with 2:15 left in the first. However, the Capitals tied it with 1:24 left in the period.

After a scoreless second, Kantaris scored just 2:14 into the third on assists from Dominic Despenas and Hudson Carney for a 3-2 lead.

Bieber scored into an empty net with 14 seconds left to seal the win.

Mason City improved to 7-6 with the win.

The Mohawks are next in action Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Mason City Ice Arena against Cedar Rapids in a 7:30 p.m. first faceoff.