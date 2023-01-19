Clear Lake High School basketball programs to host cancer fundraiser Friday

Brooklynn Eden was in eighth grade when her mother, Jen Eden, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer.

Now a senior in high school, Brooklynn still remembers the fear she felt when her parents told her about her mom’s condition.

“I just remember it was really scary,” Brooklynn said. “When she first told me, it sounded so weird. You know, you hear about it happening all the time. But like, you just don’t think it would happen to you and your family.”

Jen got her diagnosis after a routine mammogram in December 2018. She received chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and radiation in the months following her diagnosis. She also underwent surgery in June 2019.

Jen was primarily treated at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Brooklynn didn’t ride along every time Jen made the 100-mile journey to the North Star State, but she remembers the trips she did go on.

“I just remember that she would tell me about it, but I couldn’t really visualize it,” Brooklynn said of the treatments her mother received. “But like, when I went for the first time, I really saw all the machines, nurses, and doctors. I felt a lot better because I knew she was in good hands. So, that was really cool.”

Jen finished her last immunotherapy session in March 2020. She hopes her treatment and recovery serve as an example of resilience for her three children.

“I think one of the hardest parts of being diagnosed with cancer when you’re young is having to tell your children,” Jen said. “You want to be able to protect them from the scary things in this world. But that’s one thing that’s out of your control and you definitely can’t protect them from.

“The effects of chemo can be very scary and very harsh. And I did not have an easy battle. That’s hard on kids to see. But it also shows them that we can overcome big things. You know, we never give up and we always continue to fight.”

Now, nearly three years after her mother’s final immunotherapy treatment, Brooklynn and the Clear Lake girls' and boys’ basketball teams are hosting a Coaches Vs. Cancer event. Jen helped set up a number of fundraisers built around the boys' and girls’ doubleheader at Clear Lake High School on Friday night.

The girls' and boys' teams will take on Hampton-Dumont-CAL at 6:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m., respectively. There will be a spot dedicated to free-will donations near the entrance to the gym.

Clear Lake and HDC’s players also will contribute to a wall of hope. Each athlete will create a small sign that dedicates Friday’s game to somebody they know that has, or was previously diagnosed with, cancer. Those signs will be displayed on a wall inside CLHS on Friday.

Brooklynn said it was easy to settle on the name she’ll put on her sign.

“It’ll definitely be my mom,” Brooklynn said. “We have a really close relationship. So in times like this, Coaches Vs. Cancer, or Relay for Life — I walked that one time with my mom — I just always think of her. I just do things for her.

“She really is an inspiration. After everything she went through with her treatment, she was just really strong. And she never wanted me to see her sad or upset. So she definitely gave me confidence through the whole thing. And now, looking back on it, it gives me confidence when I’m in hard situations to just be strong.”

Brooklynn and her teammates will wear pink jerseys during their matchup with HDC. Lisa Brinkmeyer — an assistant director of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union who was recently diagnosed with brain cancer — will also be honored during the event.

Fans also can contribute by participating in a 3-point contest. A donation is required to shoot in the competition.

A donation bucket will be passed around at halftime of both games. Jen said multiple local businesses will match the donations made via the various planned events.

A donation form was given to businesses before Friday’s game. Participating businesses could choose what dollar amount they want to match from as little one dollar to $1,000 or more.

“We reached out to area businesses, and we already have over 25 businesses that have pledged matching-fund donations,” Jen said. “... Some of them will match up to $250. We had several of them match significantly more than that. So we’re hoping the community comes out and supports the event and Coaches Vs. Cancer. Then we’ll see the business donations that will match that.”

Clear Lake’s basketball programs haven’t hosted a Coaches Vs. Cancer event since 2019 because of COVID-19. But Jen, Brooklynn, and others involved with the Lions’ basketball teams wanted to bring the event back.

“It means a lot to me to be here to advocate for people that are struggling or going through treatment,” Jen said. “I’ve walked in those shoes. When I did walk in those shoes, there were so many people that supported me. So to have the opportunity to pay it forward means a great deal to me.”

HDC’s boys' and girls’ teams are both under .500 this season, but Brooklynn said she expects a good turnout because of the fundraiser.

“I think it’ll be really big,” Brooklyn said. “I think our community will come out and support. Even if they’re not huge basketball fans, I think a lot of people will be there just for the occasion.

“We always love when the community comes to watch or we have a big student section. All the cheering and the energy in the gym really does motivate us. So I think it’ll be a good game on Friday. It’ll definitely give us energy to finish out our season.”

Event proceeds will benefit Coaches Vs. Cancer — a national initiative developed via a partnership between the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the American Cancer Society. University of Iowa men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery, Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim, and ESPN analyst Jay Bilas are among the figures who serve on the national Coaches Vs. Cancer Council.

McCaffery, Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger, and Northern Iowa head coach Ben Jacobson have all expressed their support of local and statewide Coaches Vs. Cancer events. McCaffery and company have participated in the state’s Coaches Vs. Cancer Gala and golf outings.