Clear Lake girls basketball coach Bart Smith wears a rubber bracelet that says “single-digit defense.”
This serves as a reminder that, under Smith’s tutelage, the Lions have put together some outstanding seasons by focusing on a smothering defense that is designed to limit opponents to no more than 10 points in any quarter.
On Friday, the Lions needed that defense to carry them until the offense could find its stride, and the result was a 62-27 Clear Lake victory over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.
The Lions limited the Cowgirls to no more than seven points in any quarter.
“Our defense was there,” Smith said.
Uncharacteristically, the Clear Lake offense struggled from long range.
After raining in 20 three-pointers in its first two games of the season, the Lions struggled from behind the arc, finishing just 3-for-24.
In seasons past, those kind of shooting woes could spell trouble for the Lions, but this season’s offense has an inside presence that it has not had in seasons past, and Smith used a timeout to remind his Lions of that.
The interior play on both ends of the court by juniors Kaitlyn VanderPloeg and Chelsey Holck proved to be a difference maker.
VanderPloeg and Holck combined for 14 points and dominated the boards, especially on the defensive end.
“It really started to work this summer,” VanderPloeg said.
The 6-foot-1 junior finished with 10 points.
“It took continuous practice,” Holck added. “It was getting the guards to get us the ball.”
Sara Faber was the main beneficiary as she was able to use the inside presence on the offensive end to drive.
Faber was 8-for-10 on two-point shot attempts and led all scorers with 22.
Jaden Ainley, a sophomore guard, added eight points off the bench.
Raven Kinnetz led C-G-D with 15.
The Lions, the fourth-rated team in Class 3A, improved to 3-0 on the young season and have outscored their first three opponents by an average of 40 per contest.
The competition steps up for the Lions as the travel to undefeated and eighth-rated (4A) Mason City on Monday.
