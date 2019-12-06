After a disappointing opening loss, Clear Lake boys basketball coach Jeremey Ainley went back to basics.
One advantage the Lions should have all season long is a lot of length to guard the perimeter on the defense side of the ball, and the Lions used that size to stymie Clarion-Goldfield-Dows in a 55-36 win on Friday.
Clear Lake limited the Cowboys to just 10 points in the first half.
“We got back to basics in practice,” Ainley said. “Our defense has been a staple for the last six years.”
The tight defense was important because the Clear Lake offense proved to be a little lethargic in a first half that saw the Lions not only settle for long three-point shot attempts, but it saw a quick Cowboy squad force the Lions into numerous turnovers.
Clear Lake effectively put the game away with an 11-3 run that extended a 12-point halftime lead to 20 in the opening minutes of the third quarter.
You have free articles remaining.
The Lion offense finally found its stride in the third quarter, and a 33-point second half helped the Lions pull away.
Kody Kearns was big at the offensive end as the 6-foot-5 junior finished with 20 points, including a pair of three-pointers and a pair of dunks.
Andrew Formanek added 11 points off the bench. And Jaylen DeVries finished with eight points and a solid floor game.
Nick Carpenter had 10 points to lead C-G-D.
Clear Lake (1-1) returns to the court on Monday when it travels to Mason City to face the undefeated Mohawks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.