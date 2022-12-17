Zoom: Waterloo Christian leaves Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian in its wake 83-25

Waterloo Christian stomped on Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian 83-25 on December 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Recently on December 8, Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian squared off with Lone Tree in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.