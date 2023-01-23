Zoom: Greene North Butler leaves Northwood-Kensett in its wake 56-35

Greene North Butler earned its community's accolades after a 56-35 win over Northwood-Kensett in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Greene North Butler and Northwood-Kensett squared off with January 11, 2022 at Greene North Butler High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Greene North Butler faced off against Manly Central Springs and Northwood-Kensett took on Sheffield West Fork on January 17 at Northwood-Kensett High School. Click here for a recap.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.