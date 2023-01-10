 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wyoming Midland survives taut tilt with Springville 57-49

Wyoming Midland derailed Springville's hopes after a 57-49 verdict during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 6, Wyoming Midland faced off against Arlington Starmont and Springville took on Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian on January 5 at Springville High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

