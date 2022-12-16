Wyoming Midland grinds out close victory over Stanwood North Cedar 49-40

A tight-knit tilt turned in Wyoming Midland's direction just enough to squeeze past Stanwood North Cedar 49-40 in Iowa boys basketball action on December 16.
In recent action on December 8, Stanwood North Cedar faced off against Durant and Wyoming Midland took on Preston Easton Valley on December 9 at Wyoming Midland High School. For more, click here.
