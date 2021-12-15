WSR boys hold off Charles City comeback attempt

The Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks got out to a strong start against the Charles City Comets on Tuesday night. The Comets closed in late, but WSR managed to hold on for a 71-61 home win. WSR is now 3-1 on the season while Charles City is 2-3.

The first quarter belonged to WSR's Cole Marsh as he exploded for 15 points in the opening period. Included in that 15 were his three-pointer that beat the buzzer to give WSR the 25-12 lead.

Charles City attempted to catch up in the second quarter, but the Go-Hawks seemed to have an answer for every bucket the Comets put up. Waverly-Shell Rock ended up taking a 43-26 lead into the locker room.

After the two squads exchanged a few baskets to begin the third quarter, Charles City went on an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to 47-38 late in the period. The Go-Hawks returned to the pattern of exchanging baskets for the rest of the third and still managed to take a 57-45 lead into the final quarter of play.

Things got interesting in the fourth quarter as Chase Low opened things by going on an 8-2 run. Yes, you read that correctly. Chase Low of Charles City opened up the final period by going on his own 8-2 run against the Go-Hawks to cut the deficit to 59-53. A layup by Keaton Farmer of WSR halted the run and the two teams traded baskets again until it was 63-58 WSR. A pair of free throws and a layup by Farmer made it 67-58 with 1:35 left and the Go-Hawks made their free throws down the stretch to close it out.

Marsh led the game with 27 points while Farmer had 24. Cole Hotz added 10 points.

"The biggest thing we've been focusing on the past few day is our ability to play with great effort for 32 minutes," said head coach Nate Steege. "We've been focused on controlling what we can control and making sure that we take care of that stuff first. Just by doing that tonight I think that gave us some momentum and confidence. Shots started falling early and gave us the lead that I think in the end allowed us to win."

The Comets deserve credit for clawing their way back into it. Credit Low as well. He finished the night with 24 points and five rebounds. Jose Hernandez contributed 14 points while Mario Hoefer put up 11 points and hauled in seven rebounds.

"We came out and had a lot of urgency in the second half," said head coach Benjamin Klapperich. "I didn't feel like we came out in the first half with that same kind of urgency. We limited our turnovers, we moved the basketball a lot better in the second half. We worked for open shots. That's the pace that we want to play at and we just couldn't get it to that pace in the first half."

