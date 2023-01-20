Winthrop East Buchanan responds to adversity to stop Springville 85-64

Winthrop East Buchanan trailed at the beginning, but put the hammer down in an 85-64 win over Springville on January 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The last time Springville and Winthrop East Buchanan played in a 69-50 game on January 25, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Springville faced off against Troy Mills North Linn and Winthrop East Buchanan took on Stanwood North Cedar on January 6 at Winthrop East Buchanan High School. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.