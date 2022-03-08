Winterset survives overtime to fend off Marion 81-77

Bonus basketball saw Winterset use the extra time to top Marion 81-77 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.

Winterset's offense darted to a 27-26 lead over Marion at the intermission.

The Huskies' position showed as they carried a 49-46 lead into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Huskies added to their advantage with a 1-0 margin in the closing period.

