Winning recipe: Sheffield West Fork broils Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 56-44

Sheffield West Fork trucked Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar on the road to a 56-44 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 21, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar faced off against Greene North Butler and Sheffield West Fork took on Dike-New Hartford on January 13 at Dike-New Hartford High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.