Winning recipe: Marion Linn-Mar broils Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 63-53

No quarter was granted as Marion Linn-Mar blunted Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson's plans 63-53 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 10.

The Lions' offense darted to a 33-21 lead over the J-Hawks at halftime.

The Lions' upper-hand showed as they carried a 40-24 lead into the fourth quarter.

Marion Linn-Mar chalked up this decision in spite of Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson's spirited final-quarter performance.

In recent action on December 4, Marion Linn-Mar faced off against Bettendorf and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson took on Mt Vernon Mount Vernon on December 4 at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School. For more, click here.

