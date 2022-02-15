Winning recipe: Davenport Assumption broils Bettendorf 64-47

Davenport Assumption tipped and eventually toppled Bettendorf 64-47 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 15.
In recent action on February 8, Bettendorf faced off against Muscatine and Davenport Assumption took on Davenport North on February 7 at Davenport Assumption High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
