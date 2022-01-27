Wilton utilizes overtime, extra oxygen to defeat Lisbon 74-67

This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Wilton could edge Lisbon 74-67 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 27.
In recent action on January 21, Lisbon faced off against Bellevue Marquette Catholic and Wilton took on Iowa City Regina on January 18 at Iowa City Regina High School. For a full recap, click here.
There was no room for doubt as the Beavers added to their advantage with a 74-67 margin in the closing period.
