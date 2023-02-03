Wilton collected a solid win over West Branch in an 85-72 verdict in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 3.

Last season, Wilton and West Branch faced off on December 14, 2021 at Wilton High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 27, West Branch faced off against Iowa City Regina . For a full recap, click here. Wilton took on Wellman Mid-Prairie on January 27 at Wilton High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.