Wilton outlasts Wellman Mid-Prairie in topsy-turvy battle 77-65

Wilton stretched out and finally snapped Wellman Mid-Prairie to earn a 77-65 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 27.
Last season, Wellman Mid-Prairie and Wilton faced off on February 1, 2022 at Wilton High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Wilton faced off against Tipton and Wellman Mid-Prairie took on West Liberty on January 20 at West Liberty High School. For a full recap, click here.
