Wilton imposes its will on Anamosa 69-47

Wilton controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 69-47 victory over Anamosa on December 21 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 14, Wilton faced off against West Branch and Anamosa took on Monticello on December 14 at Anamosa High School. Click here for a recap
