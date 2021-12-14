Wilton explodes on West Branch 63-34

Wilton showered the scoreboard with points to drown West Branch 63-34 at Wilton High on December 14 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 7, Wilton faced off against Durant and West Branch took on Anamosa on December 4 at Anamosa High School. For more, click here.
The Beavers' shooting jumped to a 32-18 lead over the Bears at the intermission.
