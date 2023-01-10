 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wilton ends the party for West Branch 84-69

No quarter was granted as Wilton blunted West Branch's plans 84-69 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Wilton and West Branch squared off with December 14, 2021 at Wilton High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 3, Wilton faced off against Calamus-Wheatland and West Branch took on Camanche on January 3 at West Branch High School. For a full recap, click here.

