 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wilton controls the action and Iowa City Regina 76-42

  • 0

Wilton's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Iowa City Regina 76-42 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 9.

Last season, Wilton and Iowa City Regina faced off on January 18, 2022 at Iowa City Regina High School. Click here for a recap

Recently on December 1, Iowa City Regina squared off with Van Horne Benton in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady reveals the reason he hates the 49ers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News