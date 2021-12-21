Williamsburg earns narrow win over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 68-64

Williamsburg didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 68-64 in Iowa boys basketball action on December 21.

The Clippers showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-11 advantage over the Raiders as the first quarter ended.

The Clippers came from behind to grab the advantage 33-29 at half over the Raiders.

The scoreboard showed Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana with a 44-43 lead over Williamsburg heading into the third quarter.

