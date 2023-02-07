Williamsburg delivered all the smoke to disorient Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and flew away with a 75-48 win in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Williamsburg and Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana squared off with January 18, 2022 at Williamsburg High School last season. For more, click here.

Recently on January 31, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana squared off with Center Point CPU in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.