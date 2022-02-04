Where is your boys basketball team playing in districts? Find out here

The path to Wells Fargo Arena has been set. There are two matchups that feature North Iowa teams going up against each other. Two teams will host first round doubleheaders on Valentine's Day.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) unveiled the head-to-head boys basketball matchups for the 16 districts that make up the eight substates in Class 2A and 1A on Friday morning.

Here is a quick glance at the area teams in these districts.

Class 2A District 6

First round: Monday, Feb. 14; Second round: Thursday, Feb. 17; District final: Tuesday, Feb. 22; Substate final: Saturday, Feb. 26

Area teams: Forest City, Central Springs, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Osage

Quick Analysis: The Green Devils are the two seed in the district with Clarion-Goldfield-Dows as the top seed. Those two could clash in the district final, which would be held at Clear Lake. Osage will get the winner of GHV and Belmond-Klemme in the second round. The Cardinals lost to the Green Devils by four points in December and have swept both meetings versus the Broncos by at least 35 points. A first round matchup between Forest City and Central Springs is intriguing as both sides of had up and down seasons. Whoever wins that will get the Cowboys in the next round. GHV will host a first round doubleheader with the Indians and Panthers playing first, then it'll face the Broncos.

Class 1A District 3

Preliminary round: Friday, Feb. 11; First round: Monday, Feb. 14; Second round: Thursday, Feb. 17; District final: Tuesday, Feb. 22; Substate final: Saturday, Feb. 26

Area teams: Lake Mills, West Hancock, Northwood-Kensett

Quick Analysis: Fourth-ranked Lake Mills is the favorite to come out of this district. It has been perfect all season and recently clinched at least a share of another Top of Iowa West title. It will get the winner of West Bend-Mallard and Northwood-Kensett, who face off in a preliminary round contest. The Vikings started 0-5, then won three straight, but have since gone 2-8. West Hancock will travel to face St. Edmond in the first round and if it wins, could get a third meeting with the Bulldogs in the second round.

Class 1A District 4

Preliminary round: Friday, Feb. 11; First round: Monday, Feb. 14; Second round: Thursday, Feb. 17; District final: Tuesday, Feb. 22; Substate final: Saturday, Feb. 26

Area teams: Newman Catholic, Riceville, St. Ansgar, West Fork, Rockford

Quick Analysis: This is the most area-loaded district in 1A. The ninth-ranked Knights and 10th-ranked Dunkerton are the favorites to meet in the district final. The two teams will square off in the regular season on Monday. Newman Catholic will host a first round doubleheader on Valentine's Day as it will be the nightcap facing Tripoli. Rockford faces off against North Butler in the opener, a third meeting for the Top of Iowa East rivals. It'll be the second time in 10 days the Warriors and Bearcats battle. Riceville and St. Ansgar will play a preliminary round contest with the winner facing Dunkerton in the first round. If the Wildcats were to beat the Saints, they would face the Raiders for the third time this season. Also playing for the third time will be another Top of Iowa East contest as West Fork will tussle with Nashua-Plainfield. The Warhawks have won four straight after losing eight of nine over a month stretch.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

