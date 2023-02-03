Saddled up and ready to go, West Liberty spurred past Durant 59-45 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Durant and West Liberty squared off with February 14, 2022 at Durant High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 24, West Liberty faced off against West Branch . For results, click here. Durant took on Lisbon on January 26 at Lisbon High School. Click here for a recap.

