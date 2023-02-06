The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but West Liberty didn't mind, dispatching Van Horne Benton 56-53 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 6.

West Liberty opened with a 16-10 advantage over Van Horne Benton through the first quarter.

The Comets registered a 31-23 advantage at half over the Bobcats.

Van Horne Benton responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 43-37.

The Bobcats fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Comets would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

