West Liberty delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Iowa City Regina 70-65

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but West Liberty wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 70-65 over Iowa City Regina during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 10-10 duel in the first quarter.

A half tie at 30-30 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

West Liberty broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 35-34 lead over Iowa City Regina.

There was no room for doubt as West Liberty added to its advantage with a 35-31 margin in the closing period.

