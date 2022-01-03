 Skip to main content
West Liberty darts by Letts Louisa-Muscatine in easy victory 55-31

West Liberty swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Letts Louisa-Muscatine 55-31 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Recently on December 21 , West Liberty squared up on Cascade in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave West Liberty a 13-4 lead over Letts Louisa-Muscatine.

West Liberty's shooting darted to a 20-19 lead over Letts Louisa-Muscatine at the half.

West Liberty's leverage showed as it carried a 37-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

