West Liberty can't hang with Tipton 60-50

No quarter was granted as Tipton blunted West Liberty's plans 60-50 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 17.
Last season, Tipton and West Liberty faced off on December 14, 2021 at West Liberty High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Tipton faced off against Anamosa and West Liberty took on Durant on January 10 at Durant High School. Click here for a recap.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.