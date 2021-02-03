West Hancock's Rylan Barnes savoring time spent playing with older brother Cayson

Both brothers reminisce about their childhood days spent playing one-on-one together in the driveway at home. Now, years later, the pair are two of the Eagles' top scorers, and they seem to be having a blast being on the floor together.

On Tuesday, Cayson delivered an alley-oop style pass to Rylan near the basket, which led to a celebratory cheer from the Eagles' nearby student section, and an 8-0 first quarter lead.

In the past 12 days, the Eagles have turned their season around, with the younger Barnes scoring 16 or more points in five of the team's seven most recent wins.

“This year, I think starting gave him a little more confidence,” Cayson Barnes said of his brother. “He knows he is good, and I would say he is the best player on our team, as far as basketball-skill wise. This year, starting, he knows that he needs to take over and do it for us.”

Both Rylan and head coach Jay Hiscocks are getting used to their bigger roles on this year’s squad. While the sophomore is thriving in his first year in the starting lineup, Hiscocks is in his first season as the team’s head coach, after getting hired for the job last spring.