West Hancock's Rylan Barnes savoring time spent playing with older brother Cayson

For Rylan Barnes, this season has been a dream come true.
Not only is the West Hancock sophomore finally getting the chance to be a starter for the Eagles, but he has quickly developed into the team’s most dependable and explosive basketball player.
He also gets to do it all, with his big brother by his side.
On Tuesday night against Belmond-Klemme, Rylan and Cayson Barnes tied for the team-high with 16 points apiece, in the Eagles’ 56-37 win over the Broncos.
The win was the seventh straight victory for West Hancock, which is now 11-9 on the year. The streak immediately follows a month-long six game losing skid for the Eagles, which put the team's record at 4-9 in mid-January.
For Rylan, it was yet another solid performance in a breakout sophomore campaign. As a freshman in 2019-2020, he spent the season coming off the bench, scoring a total of 47 points and collecting 40 rebounds. A year later, he leads the team with 271 points and 142 rebounds, while ranking second with 39 steals.
“I’m having fun this year, playing with all my buddies,” Barnes said. “Playing with my brother, that is really fun, especially when we get going. We're just having fun out there, playing like we used to back in the day.”
Both brothers reminisce about their childhood days spent playing one-on-one together in the driveway at home. Now, years later, the pair are two of the Eagles' top scorers, and they seem to be having a blast being on the floor together.
On Tuesday, Cayson delivered an alley-oop style pass to Rylan near the basket, which led to a celebratory cheer from the Eagles' nearby student section, and an 8-0 first quarter lead.
In the past 12 days, the Eagles have turned their season around, with the younger Barnes scoring 16 or more points in five of the team's seven most recent wins.
“This year, I think starting gave him a little more confidence,” Cayson Barnes said of his brother. “He knows he is good, and I would say he is the best player on our team, as far as basketball-skill wise. This year, starting, he knows that he needs to take over and do it for us.”
Both Rylan and head coach Jay Hiscocks are getting used to their bigger roles on this year’s squad. While the sophomore is thriving in his first year in the starting lineup, Hiscocks is in his first season as the team’s head coach, after getting hired for the job last spring.
Hiscocks took last year off after working as an assistant for several seasons under former West Hancock head coach Brian Peterson, and even watching from afar, he could tell that Barnes was going to be a big-time player.
The only thing that was missing, according to Hiscocks, was his confidence. Earlier this season, Hiscocks said, Barnes tended to defer to the older players and let them take charge on the floor. Now, as Barnes’ confidence has grown, the wins have started to occur more often.
“Rylan is starting to believe in himself,” Hiscocks said. “All the kids, even the seniors, and we’ve got great senior leadership, they’ve always believed in Rylan all along. This summer, we were down in Des Moines and Cayson and Tanner Thompson told me ‘Rylan is the best player on the team.”
Hiscocks sees big things in Barnes’ future, including potential All-Conference and All-State honors. No matter what happens though, the coach believes that this sophomore season will be the most special of Rylan’s high school career. Not many people get the chance to take the court with their big brother.
“I think he appreciates that moment of getting that one year together,” Hiscocks said. “That is special. They’re going to look back on that, and Rylan may go on to be an All-State player his senior year, but my guess is that he is going to look back on that sophomore year, where he got to play with his brother.”
West Hancock will play again on Friday night at Bishop Garrigan.
