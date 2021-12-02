West Hancock boys basketball a potential underdog in Top of Iowa-West

Is a conference championship too lofty of a goal for the West Hancock Eagles? Head coach Jay Hiscocks doesn't thinks so.

West Hancock's boys basketball team has set themselves up to compete with the best of the Top of Iowa-West conference and it showed in the team's opening game on Tuesday night against the reigning conference champion Lake Mills Bulldogs.

West Hancock pushed it to the wire with Lake Mills, trailing by three points with just under a minute to go in the game. The Bulldogs ended up with the win, 50-43, but the Eagles made it clear that they came to play this season.

Lake Mills opens season with a nail-biting 50-43 win over West Hancock Lake Mills opens its season with a tough win on the road over the West Hancock Eagles.

"I was really proud of how the kids went out and battled, defended, didn’t back down and gave themselves a chance in the end against a really good basketball team," Hiscocks said.

The Eagles competed against a team that went 25-1 last season despite having little time to prepare as a team. Hiscocks said that because of the Eagles' state championship football run, the basketball team didn't even have the chance to practice together until last week.

“We’ve only practiced for a week… this was the first time our starting five was all out there together,” Hiscock said. "We just need more time."

There's a lot of talented players on the roster this season for West Hancock, and once they have more time on the court together, they'll prove a dangerous matchup for anyone in the conference.

West Hancock is loaded with athletes up and down the roster and they will use that to their advantage all season. Several of the members of the basketball team appeared for West Hancock's state championship football team.

Junior Rylan Barnes led the eagles in receiving and finished second in tackles, senior Logan Leerar was the starting quarterback and sophomore Mitchell Smith served as the backup quarterback. In total 10 of the Eagles' 12 players were on the roster for the football team.

The Eagles biggest returning threat is Barnes, fresh off being named to the 1A All-State second team as linebacker in football. Barnes led the team in scoring last season as a sophomore, averaging 13.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

Barnes struggled to make his presence known in the first half of the Eagles' opener on Tuesday, but helped orchestrate their late game come back with all eight of his points coming in the second half.

Barnes uses his speed and strength to get to the rim and score, as well as defend on the other end. West Hancock will need him to continue his strong form from his sophomore campaign.

The Eagles also have two players stepping up into advanced roles this year who are already showing major promise. After coming off the bench last season, senior Ty Peterson and Smith are now starters for West Hancock, and their contributions will be key to a successful season.

Peterson, a 5-foot-9 guard, is the best jump shooter on the team and when he gets hot he can score in bunches. On Tuesday, Peterson knocked down six three-pointers to go for a game-high 19 points.

When talking about Peterson, Hiscock kept it simple: "When Ty gets hot, he gets extremely hot."

In contrast to Peterson, Smith succeeds by doing the dirty work like crashing the glass, defending and attacking the bucket. His efforts were rewarded on opening night, going for an 11 point, 13 rebound double-double.

"Mitchell (Smith) is outstanding, especially on defense with our rotations," Hiscocks said. "Mitchell is really good at staying active, crashing the offensive glass and defensive glass."

The one thing West Hancock needs to really compete moving forward, according to Hiscocks, is time.

"We're just a team that needs to practice together right now," Hiscocks said. "We just need to take the positives away from this game heading into Friday."

West Hancock will be busy this weekend, playing its first road game of the year on Friday against the Eagle Grove Eagles (0-2) and at home on Saturday against Estherville Lincoln Central (2-0).

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.