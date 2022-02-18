West Fork's season ends, but Warhawks show promise for next season

West Fork’s season came to an end on Thursday night after a tough, 71-55 loss to the Dunkerton boys basketball team, but head coach Trent Task said the future is nonetheless bright for the Warhawks going into next season.

The initial stages of the game did show promise for the Warhawks as they took the lead several times in the first quarter. They trailed by just three points at end of the period, tied it in the second quarter and fell behind by just eight points at the end of the first half. Unfortunately for West Fork, cracks were also starting show at that point in the game as costly rebounds gave the Raiders the opportunity to widen their lead.

“That was one of the areas where I thought we had an advantage, having two 6-foot-8 guys,” Trask said. “We have some guards that are pretty crafty about getting good positioning and rebounding and we just didn’t have it tonight.”

In the third quarter, Dunkerton capitalized on this weak spot, expanding their lead to 18 points at 55-37 in the third quarter. In the fourth, the Warhawks tried to break through, but Dunkerton continued to score as West Fork was unable to erase the deficit.

Despite the loss and the season coming to an end, West Fork is still holding their heads up. They had a strong season, with Thursday being their first loss to a 1A team in twelve contests. Moving into the future, Trask says key pieces will be off the board when the seniors graduate, but their younger players are sporting high talent already and will be more than up to the task of mentoring the new players.

“I’ll tell you what, it’s going to be fun," he said. "We’ve got a lot of big plans for this offseason, we’re going to play a lot of basketball and that sophomore class, they love the game. They’re gym rats and we’re just going to keep getting better.”

Sophomore Cayde Eberling is one of these promising players. With 268 points over the season, he was their top scorer. He added 19 points to that tally on Thursday, making him their top player in that game as well. Trask expects him and his teammates to only get better going into the 2022-23 season.

"Yes, it’s going to hurt losing our two 6-foot-8 guys, but we’ve got a couple folks that are itching to get in there, and now we’ve got the experience, so we’ve got a lot to build off of.” Trask said.

